Here’s a Sneak Peek at Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi’s ‘Saltburn’

Amazon Studios and MGM recently released some stills from Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi’s ‘Saltburn’, which are already looking very steamy…

The upcoming movie is described to have a similar tone as the 1999 thriller-drama film, ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’. Keoghan is playing the role of an Oxford student named Oliver Quick while Elordi is portraying the character of “charming and aristocratic” Felix Catton.

The film is centered on Oliver and his growing obsession with Felix. According to Vulture:

Advertisement

“Oliver finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix, who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

Aside from Keoghan and Elordi, the cast of ‘Saltburn’ also includes: Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan. The movie is written and directed by Emerald Fennell, and it is co-produced by ‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie.

Back in April, Keoghan shared photos with Elordi after their workout session, and their hard work has definitely paid off. Both actors can be seen showing off their fit bods in the post workout pics, as well as the recently released stills from the film.

Advertisement

‘Saltburn’ is set to have its international premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 4. It will then be released in cinemas on November 24. In the meantime, here are the stills from the upcoming film:

Advertisement

Source: vulture.com