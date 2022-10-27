Here’s a Sneak Peek into the Set of Zac Efron’s ‘The Iron Claw’ Movie

Zac Efron will be starring in the upcoming movie ‘The Iron Claw,’ and his transformation for the role of professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich is unrecognizably beefy.

The 35-year-old actor was recently spotted on the set of the film in Louisiana, wherein he was shirtless, wearing a towel around his waist, and sporting a hairdo that is quite different from his own. Here are the photos and some of the internet’s reactions on his makeover:

Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich is sending me to the goddamn moon pic.twitter.com/QKKSG280wc — TAPE (@tapemachines) October 26, 2022

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, Efron shared that he had a different approach to bulk up for his role this time compared to the previous training he did for the 2017 movie ‘Baywatch,’ which he commented on stating,

“That Baywatch look, I don’t know if that’s really attainable.”

Moreover, as per A24, ‘The Iron Claw’ is based on a true story, and it tells the story of the:

“rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.”

The upcoming movie is written and directed by filmmaker Sean Durkin who directed the 2011 thriller drama film ‘Martha Marcy May Marlene.’ Aside from Efron, ‘The Iron Claw’ is also starring Lily James, Maura Tierney, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson.

