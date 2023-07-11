Here’s a Sneak Peek of a Shirtless and Singing Ryan Gosling as Ken

Warner Bros. dropped a sneak peek of a shirtless and singing Ryan Gosling ahead of the highly anticipated showing of ‘Barbie’ in theaters.

In the video, the 42-year-old Canadian actor, who plays the role of Ken in the film, is singing “I’m Just Ken” to Margot Robbie’s Barbie. Ken is very emotional while he sings: “I just don’t know who I am without you.”

To which Barbie replies with: “You’re Ken!” Then he sings again: “But it’s ‘Barbie and Ken.’ There is no just Ken.” Not to mention, he is also dramatically singing on a bed while shirtless and showing off his V hot bod. 😉

“I’m just Ken. Where I see love, she sees a friend. What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan and fight for me?,” Ken continues to sing.

It may be a serious and emotional moment for Ken, but it’s also kind of amusing, seeing how dramatic he can be. All the love for Ken, of course. <3 Moreover, Gosling’s co-star Robbie seems to agree, as she noted how talented the actor is in portraying comedic scenes.

“Ryan is the most comedically gifted actor I have ever worked with. He really is. He’s known for his dramatic acting, and rightly so. But he is unbelievably gifted with comedy, and I ruined most of his takes because I was laughing through all of it,” the 33-year-old Australian actress told People.

The much awaited ‘Barbie’ movie is finally showing in theaters on July 21. In the meantime, you can watch Gosling’s shirtless “I’m Just Ken” song number here:

Source: people.com