Here’s How Andy Cohen Reacted to Joel Kim Booster’s Last Threesome

Joel Kim Booster recently appeared as a guest alongside ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Heather Gay in Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’.

During the episode’s Truth or Drink, Cohen asked Booster an NSFW question about when he had his last threesome. The ‘Fire Island’ star thought about what to answer before spilling the TEA that seemingly caught the show’s host off guard.

Cohen couldn’t contain his excitement after Booster honestly answered, “Last Tuesday.” The ‘Watch What Happens Live’ host was kicking his legs off the ground as he exclaimed,

“Oh my god, I love you! I love you! Yes!”

Moreover, the 35-year-old actor and comedian is in a relationship with John-Michael Sudsina, who is a senior creative producer at Riot Games. The couple’s relationship is going on 3 years this year, and the two of them seem to be very much happy and in love based on Booster’s statement in ‘Watch What Happens Live’.

When Cohen asked if his boyfriend was in the threesome last Tuesday, Booster responded:

“You know what, I’m not gonna say.”

The comedian continued,

“Quite honestly, I’m a little disappointed that our relationship hasn’t given me more to write about comedically because it’s generally pretty healthy and wonderful.”

You can watch the interview here:

Source: decider.com