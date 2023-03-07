Here’s Jennifer Coolidge’s Reaction to Being Featured in a Gay Porn

There is no denying the fact that Jennifer Coolidge is loved by the gays, and it was proven true yet again after she was featured in a gay porn!

The recent adult film has gone viral because of the intro where the actors are watching one of Coolidge’s iconic scenes in the 2021 rom-com, ‘Single All The Way.’ ‘The White Lotus’ actress played the role of Aunt Sandy in the movie, and she is talking about being a gay icon in the scene.

“It’s because the gays just know how to do stuff, you know? They’re survivors and for some reason, they are always obsessed with me. I don’t know why, I like it,” Coolidge said in the clip.

The actors laugh together after watching the scene, and then one of them agrees to the actress’ line, saying:

“gays do know how to do stuff.”

And then the two of them start making out… You can watch the video here:

this porn intro is insane 😭 pic.twitter.com/jqmoNdIjud — matt (@computer_gay) March 4, 2023

Meanwhile, the viral gay porn intro eventually reached the 61-year-old ‘Legally Blonde’ star. Coolidge’s writer and friend, Evan Ross Katz, shared a clip of the adult film, as well as posted a now deleted screenshot of their conversation about it.

“You’re the opening to a gay porn. You’ve REALLY made it,” Katz wrote.

And to that, the actress replied:

“I haven’t laughed that hard in a long time that is so f**king funny.”

Source: news.yahoo.com