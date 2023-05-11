Here’s What Chris Pratt Thinks About Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet has been dubbed with a number of titles, and called by various names, but Chris Pratt’s claim is definitely one for the books — and one that we do agree on, TBH.

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old actor posted about his day out at the Los Angeles Lakers playoff game against the Golden State Warriors. He shared a series of photos and a video from his experience getting the “courtside Lakers seats.”

The first two photos were of him munching on some delicious-looking food, but the third one was the scene-stealer. It was a photo of a grinning Pratt holding onto a Lakers cupcake, and beside him was none other than Chalamet, who was also smiling at the camera.

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star’s caption was the icing on the cake though (no pun intended 😉 ), as he wrote:

“When you get courtside Lakers seats, (not to brag) they offer an exclusive, VIP buffet bar and restaurant with free drinks, delicious Tomahawk chops, cupcakes, and even America’s tastiest snack, the Timothée Chalamet. You know what? I get it.”

Yup, you read that right. Pratt just hailed Chalamet as “America’s tastiest snack,” and you know what? We TOTALLY get it too!

