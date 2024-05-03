Here’s What We Know About R-Rated ‘Sausage Party’s Spin-Off Series

The second highest-grossing R-rated animated film of all-time, ‘Sausage Party’, is set to return with a spin-off series called ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’, and dirty jokes and puns await the viewers.

According to UPROXX, the plot of the show reads:

“‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’ follows Frank, Brenda, Barry, and Sammy, the characters voiced by Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, and Edward Norton, respectively, as they try to build their own food society.”

Aside from the mentioned stars, the cast of the animated series also includes: Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester, who are playing undisclosed roles as of this writing. Meanwhile, David Krumholtz is also starring in the series as Kareem Abdul Lavash.

The outlet also noted that there’s a scene in the show that is “unbelievably shocking.” In an interview with Empire, Rogen revealed that he warned Amazon’s PR team, stating:

“You should all just start wrapping your heads around this now. You’ll probably have to talk about this a lot.”

He continued, sharing:

“We had Kristen Wiig in picking up a few lines the other day, and I think we’ve all become desensitized to it, because we’ll just be like, ‘Roll the scene!’ and then she was like, ‘Oh my God?! This is insane!’”

Moreover, ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’, which consists of eight episodes, is set to be available on Amazon Prime Video on July 11. As of this writing, the animated series has not yet released a trailer, but it does have a poster, which already features a “hole” pun.

Source: uproxx.com