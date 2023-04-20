Here’s What’s About to Go Down in Zachary Quinto & Jacob Elordi’s Film

Zachary Quinto and Jacob Elordi are starring in an upcoming crime thriller film titled ‘He Went That Way,’ which is based on real-life events.

The feature is inspired by a stranger-than-fiction true story, which happened back in 1964 when celebrity animal trainer Dave Pitts encountered a young hitchhiker while he was traveling across America with his TV-famous chimpanzee, Spanky, for the touring entertainment show Ice Capades.

The hitchhiker was later discovered to be convicted serial killer Larry Lee Ranes, who was in the middle of a murder spree at the time. ‘He Went That Way’ is reportedly based on sole survivor Pitts’ experience during his encounter with Ranes, as well as the 2016 novel Luke Karamazov, written by American poet Conrad Hilberry.

Quinto will be playing the role of animal handler Jim Goodwin, which is based on Pitts, while Elordi will be portraying the Ranes-inspired character named Bobby Falls, who is a 19-year-old serial killer.

Moreover, Film Updates recently tweeted that ‘He Went That Way’ is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. Other than a few confused reactions on the film’s plot summary, one particular comment stood out:

Another user asked:

“Is it lgbtq movie”

“course it is, look at that turtleneck,” a person replied, referring to Quinto’s outfit in the film’s teaser image above.

Here’s to hoping ‘He Went That Way’ is actually an LGBTQ+ movie, however, no information about it has been disclosed. Meanwhile, IMDb’s synopsis of the film is just adding fuel to the speculations: (or is it just us?)

“A journey of curious tensions and bonds between two and at times three interesting characters all on their own path.”

We’ll just have to wait and see…

Furthermore, ‘He Went That Way’s director Jeffrey Darling sadly passed away due to a surfing incident in 2022. The upcoming crime thriller will be his feature film debut, which is set to be released posthumously.

Sources: imdb.com