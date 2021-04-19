Here’s When ‘Love, Victor’ S2 Drops On Hulu

We now have more information about Love, Victor season 2!

While we previously knew the release date for Love, Victor’s sophomore season, we now know how many episodes will come with the season. The show about a high school basketball athlete coming to terms with his sexuality will return to Hulu on June 11 with 10 new episodes.

The series was inspired by the 2018 film starring Nick Robinson called Love, Simon. That film itself was an adaption of the novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli.

The season one finale of Love, Victor ended with a cliffhanger of Victor Salazar (played by Michael Cinimo) coming out to his conservative family (Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, and Mateo Fernandez). The series, however, did not show the family’s reactions. Will season two pick up at the same moment as the season one finale? Or, will the show have a time skip? Also, what’s going on with other characters like new boyfriend Benji (George Sear) or recent ex-girlfriend Mia (Rachel Naomi Hilson).

While we don’t know what exactly will happen on the show, we do know that more mature scenes and scenarios will happen. As showrunners Issac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger shared with the Hollywood Reporter last year, Disney executives told them they could age up the content.

The first season was originally intended to appear on family-friendly streaming service Disney+. After getting reviewed, the show was moved to Hulu where more mature programming can exist. Now that they know the show will appear on Hulu, Aptaker and Berger had more free reign with their writing. This includes “edgier” humor.

Aptaker then added, “When we pitched out the second season to Hulu, their first question was, ‘When are the kids going to start having sex?’”

We’ll find out just how edgy season two of Love, Victor gets when it arrives on Hulu on June 11.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter,