Here’s Why Sebastian Croft Won’t Be Returning in ‘Heartstopper’ S3

It’s official, Sebastian Croft won’t be reprising his role as Ben Hope in the highly anticipated ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3, which means that there will be no redemption arc for the closeted school bully.

Ben made life difficult for Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and his boyfriend Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), however, he was able to apologize for his wrongdoings in his final scene. Ben also reveals that he will be leaving Truham for the upcoming school year, as well as admits that he’s a “messed up person” and that he likes Charlie.

To that, Charlie tells Ben:

“You don’t get to ambush me into forgiving you. I really hope you become a better person so you don’t hurt anyone else. But I don’t want to be there to see that happen.”

In a statement via Netflix’s Tudum, ‘Heartstopper’ creator Alice Oseman believes that it would have been “needlessly cruel” for Charlie to offer Ben “any form of redemption arc on-screen.”

“Particularly as the aftershocks of Ben’s manipulation are still causing Charlie pain. Ben can become a better person, but Charlie should not have to witness that, endorse it, or offer any forgiveness. And so he won’t,” the 29-year-old English author expressed.

Meanwhile, Croft told the outlet:

“Alice and I both felt strongly about him not having a redemption arc. It’s a really beautiful way of having these two people who have been through a lot — and Ben’s been horrible to Charlie — to have that conversation and explore it on a deeper level than I felt like we got to do in Season 1.”

Moreover, ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix on October 3.

Sources: netflix.com/tudum, thepinknews.com