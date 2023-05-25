Here’s Why Troye Sivan, Manu Rios and Stray Kids’ Hyunjin Went Viral!

Beautiful and talented stars Troye Sivan, Manu Rios and Stray Kids’ Hyunjin unite at the Versace show in Cannes, and Twitter is having a field day over their interactions!

The three world-renowned artists were seated together in one table for the star-studded fashion show. The trio make for a stunning combination, and Twitter is flooded with fans admiring, reacting, and of course making memes.

One user tweeted:

“troye sivan pretending to take a selfie but is actually taking stolen shots of hyunjin while manu rios searches for hwang hyunjin’s profile on google iktr,” then added, “hyunjin’s power collecting men and women.”

Another person expressed:

“we got troye sivan checking out hyunjin on camera this is the craziest sh*t ever.”

“im not a strong soldier of hwang hyunjin neither is troye sivan,” a user wrote.

This person can absolutely relate to Sivan, tweeting:

“oh troye sivan is down bad for hyunjin and i get him i truly do!!!!”

Meawnwhile, the “Angel Baby” singer posted a series of photos and videos from the fashion show, including a photo with Hyunjin and solo photos of the K-Pop star and Rios. His Instagram post’s caption reads:

“Donatella VERSACE massive congrats @dualipa @donatella_versace and ty for having meeee”

Here are Sivan’s stunning snaps with and of Hyunjin and Rios:

Also dropping some of the amusing tweets here:

troye sivan pretending to take a selfie but is actually taking stolen shots of hyunjin while manu rios searches for hwang hyunjin's profile on google iktrpic.twitter.com/IEbBpZdOKh — kin.✰ (@quokkalatte) May 23, 2023

we got troye sivan checking out hyunjin on camera this is the craziest shit ever pic.twitter.com/KWStyYXJJO — cause i like you #1 fan ✩ (@ryuseungs) May 23, 2023

im not a strong soldier of hwang hyunjin neither is troye sivan pic.twitter.com/NHhEXPaPup — mer ☆⁵ (@skzwrld0325) May 23, 2023

oh troye sivan is down bad for hyunjin and i get him i truly do!!!! pic.twitter.com/gvxZQQ5UrF — 비니 (@spearhyunnie) May 24, 2023

Stray Kids' Hyunjin with Troye Sivan and Manu Rios at the Versace show in Cannes.pic.twitter.com/ooctWsLWdf — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) May 23, 2023

These three talented and stunning stars together and interacting in one event was truly iconic — no wonder they’re going viral all over Twitter! <3