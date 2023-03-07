Here’s Why ‘Wreck’s LGBTQ+ Representation Is One of the Best

Hulu’s comedy-horror series, ‘Wreck,’ is depicting a modern trend by burying the “bury your gays” trope that is typical in the horror genre, and we are living for it!

As per Screen Rant,

“Wreck tells the story of Jamie (Oscar Kennedy), a young gay man who sneaks onto the elite cruise ship the Sacramentum to find out what happened to his sister, who mysteriously disappeared while working there. Jamie connects with the cast of characters while they guide him on the ship, finds romance with his crewmate Olly (Anthony Rickman), and begins to uncover the various secrets of the ship.”

The series includes several LGBTQ+ characters, including Jamie, Olly, and their crew mate Vivian (Thaddea Graham). And as to why ‘Wreck’s queer representation is one of the best in horror’s modern changes, it’s because the LGBTQ+ characters take center stage instead of yet another “bury your gays” trope.

The storyline then becomes more interesting and less predictable, and the viewers can see more depth with the characters. Both Jamie (Kennedy) and Vivian (Graham) depict positive LGBTQ+ representation, as they stray from the “otherness equates to villainy” stereotype.

Their orientation and who they like and/or love are not the only factors that define them as characters, which allow for development, as well as normalization of LGBTQ+ representation in media.

