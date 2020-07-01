Heretic Atlanta Suddenly Shuts Down After Packed Circuit Party Results In Covid-19 Infections

Legendary Atlanta dance club Heretic has shuttered their own doors temporarily after videos surfaced of a circuit party taking place at the Atlanta nightlife staple. The advertisement (below) stated that “Presales tickets are SOLD OUT!! There will be limited tickets available at the door. Please arrive early”. Post-event, two patrons tested positive for COVID-19.

Shortly after the event, Manager David Collins said in a Facebook post as follows: We’d like to thank the two patrons who reached out to let us know they were at Heretic Saturday night, June 20th and have since tested positive for COVID-19. We urge anyone who might be concerned to get tested. We would also like to remind our guests that in addition to the 39 state guidelines for operating during this time, we are taking temps at the door and requiring everyone to wear masks. Masks will be provided free of charge. We take this seriously and remain committed to the safety of both our customers and our employees, and we will keep you updated should more information become available. If you have purchased a presale ticket for any of our events and no longer wish to attend, please contact us for a refund. The event that sparked this issue was spun by DJ Dan Slater at Heretic on Saturday June 20th.

Immediately, social media posts went up with videos showing a smoke filled dance floor packed with shirtless patrons, not even remotely “social distancing” and not a mask to be seen in sight. Mask-wearing in Georgia, while not mandatory, is strongly encouraged by both Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

If you were at Heretic Atlanta this weekend you should get tested. pic.twitter.com/SXif90Cxaw — Nathan (@SinisterThings) June 25, 2020

Following the videos and the subsequent outcry from community members nationwide, Heretic General Manager David Collins released the statement below;

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that Heretic’s announcement comes just as Georgia reported 2,225 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a new record since the start of the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health. The state also reported more than 11,000 new cases of the coronavirus from June 21 to June 27, a new one-week record of confirmed cases.

For further updates, follow Heretic Atlanta’s website