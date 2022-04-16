He’s Always Rocking Calvin Klein!

Last night was the first date of the infamous Coachella music festival. It contained so many performances, duets and surprise appearances that I could fill an entire paragraph just listing names. One moment from the incredible night is making headlines because it features Justin Bieber in all his shirtless glory.

The 28-year-old singer with 15 #1 records made his way to the stage during Daniel Caesar’s set. Caesar’s last album, 2019’s Case Study 01, reached the top 10 in Canada and spurred the modest hit ‘Love Again.’ However, Caesar is most known for featuring on Bieber’s 2021 hit ‘Peaches’ along with Giveon. The song went 3x platinum that year!

In my opinion, Bieber has become bearable and his music has improved since becoming an adult and getting married to actress Hailey Baldwin. This look is not one of my favorites, though. Justin Bieber was peak eye candy in 2014/2015. While his attire at Coachella, a backwards cap and incredibly baggy jeans, left little to the imagination, it didn’t do much to make me excited… for new music.

Check out the shirtless performance below.