Hey Qween Icon Lady Red Couture Has Passed Away

by

We just learned that co-host of the hilarious and cult-popular YouTube show Hey Qween! Lady Red Couture (Kareemia Baines) has passed away. Co-host and friend Jonny McGovern shared the sad news on social media today after giving regular updates on Lady Red’s health for the last week. Her decline was not COVID-19 related.

She was 43.

 

According to McGovern, he had to rush Lady Red to the hospital several days ago because of an on-going chronic illness. 

 

Just yesterday, McGovern shared that it appeared Lady Red’s condition had stabilized and she was recovering, but sadly things took a turn for the worse:

Many who love West Hollywood nightlife often ran into Lady Red Couture at a local hotspot and she always greeted fans with grace.

She was the epitome of a strong black woman who used her voice to uphold the message of strength that many queer people of color needed:



#blacklivesmatter #blacktranslivesmatter



As part of Hey Qween!, Lady Red Couture was a ball of energy who shed her light on the set and brought so much joy to viewers. 

Friends and guests of Hey Qween! Have shared messages of sadness about the passing of the fierce Lady Red



❤️ Today’s passing of #ladyredcouture marks the passing of a legend who lived in her truth. Red helped create a platform for the stories behind the personas that have pushed drag into the forefront of social media. I have been friends with Red for 20 years and have seen first hand her celebration of life and the contributions of all beauty beyond stereotypes on and off camera. I beg of you to respect the process and privacy her family including @jonnymcgovernisyourdaddy and the team at @heyqweentv! Please consider a donation of absolutely any size to help cover costs to send Lady Red Couture to the next realm on @venmo at LadyRedCouture. The family will govern the funds. Mother Couture leaves this realm a talk show host, an advocate for change, a proud woman and a model for @harpersbazaarus. Never forget her. 🙌🏿🙌🏾🙌🏽🙌🏼🙌🏻



 

 

If you would like to make a contribution, send to Venmo @LadyRedCouture 

We will miss her incredible laugh and smile, but know she will be waving that fan at us always in spirit.

Rest in power, Lady Red.

 

