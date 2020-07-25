Hey Qween Icon Lady Red Couture Has Passed Away

We just learned that co-host of the hilarious and cult-popular YouTube show Hey Qween! Lady Red Couture (Kareemia Baines) has passed away. Co-host and friend Jonny McGovern shared the sad news on social media today after giving regular updates on Lady Red’s health for the last week. Her decline was not COVID-19 related.
She was 43.
According to McGovern, he had to rush Lady Red to the hospital several days ago because of an on-going chronic illness.
Last night i had to rush our beautiful Lady Red to the hospital due to complications with her chronic condition -cyclic vomiting syndrome. She’s currently in the icu and they are trying to get her stabilized. She is Covid negative thank god but she’s in bad shape nonetheless. Please send her all the love and prayers you can. This is going to a long recovery for her and she’s gonna need all the help she can get. We will keep everyone updated on her recovery. You can donate to help her at Venmo: LadyRedCouture
Just yesterday, McGovern shared that it appeared Lady Red’s condition had stabilized and she was recovering, but sadly things took a turn for the worse:
Many who love West Hollywood nightlife often ran into Lady Red Couture at a local hotspot and she always greeted fans with grace.
She was the epitome of a strong black woman who used her voice to uphold the message of strength that many queer people of color needed:
As part of Hey Qween!, Lady Red Couture was a ball of energy who shed her light on the set and brought so much joy to viewers.
Friends and guests of Hey Qween! Have shared messages of sadness about the passing of the fierce Lady Red
❤️ Today’s passing of #ladyredcouture marks the passing of a legend who lived in her truth. Red helped create a platform for the stories behind the personas that have pushed drag into the forefront of social media. I have been friends with Red for 20 years and have seen first hand her celebration of life and the contributions of all beauty beyond stereotypes on and off camera. I beg of you to respect the process and privacy her family including @jonnymcgovernisyourdaddy and the team at @heyqweentv! Please consider a donation of absolutely any size to help cover costs to send Lady Red Couture to the next realm on @venmo at LadyRedCouture. The family will govern the funds. Mother Couture leaves this realm a talk show host, an advocate for change, a proud woman and a model for @harpersbazaarus. Never forget her. 🙌🏿🙌🏾🙌🏽🙌🏼🙌🏻
This has fucked me up today!!!!! My girl… my bae…my smoke partner!!!!! There is no one like you!!! Cali lost a legend!! Rip @mothercouture you will be missed!!!! And I’ll definitely be doin a 21 blunts and fried chicken night for you sister❤️❤️😔❤️❤️❤️ @heyqweentv y’all in my prayers
If you’d like to help Jonny and the family of our Lady Red, please donate on Venmo at LadyRedCouture. 👠 https://t.co/igBNx4QZgY
— Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) July 25, 2020
Rest in power the amazing, talented, sweet, charismatic, hilarious, again TALENTED legend: @mothercouture ….. when we finally met on the set of @heyqweentv it was the honest highlight of my trip to LA. I always looked up to her and respected and loved her work. She will be sorely missed by anyone who had the honor of meeting her. My heart really goes out to anyone hurting, her family (chosen or otherwise), and the cast and crew of “hey Qween”. #RIP #aLegend #aTrueQueen #heyQween
I am so heartbroken by the news of our Lady Red Couture passing away. She was a true sister and friend to everyone she met. One of the kindest souls I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing. Can 2020 just fuck off already? pic.twitter.com/jFOiOX9lTD
— Ginger Minj (@TheGingerMinj) July 25, 2020
If you would like to make a contribution, send to Venmo @LadyRedCouture
We will miss her incredible laugh and smile, but know she will be waving that fan at us always in spirit.
Rest in power, Lady Red.
