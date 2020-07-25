Hey Qween Icon Lady Red Couture Has Passed Away

We just learned that co-host of the hilarious and cult-popular YouTube show Hey Qween! Lady Red Couture (Kareemia Baines) has passed away. Co-host and friend Jonny McGovern shared the sad news on social media today after giving regular updates on Lady Red’s health for the last week. Her decline was not COVID-19 related.

She was 43.

According to McGovern, he had to rush Lady Red to the hospital several days ago because of an on-going chronic illness.

Just yesterday, McGovern shared that it appeared Lady Red’s condition had stabilized and she was recovering, but sadly things took a turn for the worse:

Many who love West Hollywood nightlife often ran into Lady Red Couture at a local hotspot and she always greeted fans with grace.

She was the epitome of a strong black woman who used her voice to uphold the message of strength that many queer people of color needed:

As part of Hey Qween!, Lady Red Couture was a ball of energy who shed her light on the set and brought so much joy to viewers.

Friends and guests of Hey Qween! Have shared messages of sadness about the passing of the fierce Lady Red

If you’d like to help Jonny and the family of our Lady Red, please donate on Venmo at LadyRedCouture. 👠 https://t.co/igBNx4QZgY — Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) July 25, 2020

I am so heartbroken by the news of our Lady Red Couture passing away. She was a true sister and friend to everyone she met. One of the kindest souls I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing. Can 2020 just fuck off already? pic.twitter.com/jFOiOX9lTD — Ginger Minj (@TheGingerMinj) July 25, 2020

If you would like to make a contribution, send to Venmo @LadyRedCouture

We will miss her incredible laugh and smile, but know she will be waving that fan at us always in spirit.

Rest in power, Lady Red.