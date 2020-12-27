Hidden Camera Show Video About Gay Adoption Resurfaces

What do every day Americans think of gay adoption? What Would You Do? gives us a glimpse at the answer.

Back in November, the Supreme Court starting hearing arguments in an important case concerning same-sex couples and adoption/fostering. The case, which began in Philadelphia, was set between the city and Catholic-based adoption agencies. The agencies argued that they could turn away same-sex couples based on their religious freedom while the city argued that the agencies are technically government-funded and thus cannot reject couples based on their religion. The case is still ongoing. Perhaps it’s because this case is present in the public’s minds that a video from 2015 has resurfaced.

As PinkNews reports, a What Would You Do? video tackles what unsuspecting Americans believe when it comes to the issue of same-sex couples adopting kids. ABC’s hidden-camera television program, which has been running since 2008, features actors acting out different scenes and scenarios. These scenarios vary from acting out illegal activities while in public settings to performing some sort of conflict in front of strangers. The hidden cameras then capture whether bystanders intervene or not and how they intervene.

A 2015 episode of What Would You Do? included a pregnant young woman meeting with a same-sex couple about the possibility of them adopting her unborn child. The three meet in a restaurant and talk when a stranger from a nearby table (who’s another actor) starts criticizing the mother for her decision.

“Not to be mean, but I think that’s the worst thing you could do to your baby,” says the homophobic diner, dubbed Traci.

But what did strangers in the restaurant do? Thankfully, for the most part, they intervened in support of the mother.

One man tells the Traci actor that it’s not her place and says, “If they’re in love, who cares?”

Then, the man, who confirms that he’s straight, reveals that his brother is gay and says, “If someone came up to my brother and said that, I don’t know what I would do. Honestly.”

“That’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen,” says another man dining with his wife.

But not everyone is in full support of the gay couple. One man tells the Traci actor, “I know it’s wrong, but can you just let them be? I understand where you’re coming from.”

He later added while talking to the show’s producers that he didn’t know if he would let his own baby be adopted by a gay couple, but he’s is sure that he’d be happy, “as long as that person is willing to take care of that child.”

With gay adoption a big issue at the Supreme Court right now, we can’t help but wonder if the justices agree with the New Jersey citizens depicted in this 2015 video. Only time will tell.

In the meantime, you can check out the entire scene in the video above.

Source: PinkNews