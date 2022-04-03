Hide & Seek, Super-Heros, And Sauna Time

Sharing some favorite Instagram posts this week beginning with Austin Wolf who wants to play hide and seek in Puerto Vallarta.

Okkar Min Maung has a hat and he’s not afraid to wear it:

Michael Hamm can serve up some serious super-hero supersuit:

Brock Yurich took his first selfie in his new home in LA:

Tom Daley’s latest knitting creation – willy warmers!

Jeff Ribeiroo was a vision in purple:

THAI was unleashed his inner leather man:

Luke Calip loves the sauna after a workout:

Maluma had a desert adventure in Dubai:

Diego Barros was feeling his musical Moulin Rouge moment in Paris:

Cat dad ChrisFromOrtho was a slave to the paw:

Shomari Francis is going hard this month:

El Titi and julianspinosa had a couple’s moment in Colombia…

… while Ignacio Pérez Rey & Pepê Oliveira enjoyed their vacation in nature:

And Curtis Fitzgerald makes even this view that much better: