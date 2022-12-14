‘High Heat’ Star Polo Morin Sets Insta Ablaze with Latest Steamy Post

Polo Morin recently set the internet on fire after posting a series of steamy pics that got a little bit CHEEKY, much to our delight. 😉

And of course, the comments section is filled with people admiring and thirsting over the hottie…

Sex symbol — Edgardo (@Edd_3112) December 14, 2022

Aside from his latest sexy pics, the 32-year-old Mexican actor is known for posting other thirst-worthy photos online. He is also starring in the Netflix drama series ‘High Heat,’ wherein he portrayed the character of Julián.

Furthermore, Morin is a part of the highly anticipated gay rom-com ‘Red White & Royal Blue,’ which is a film based on Casey McQuiston’s novel of the same title. In an interview with Attitude, the actor shared that his role in the upcoming movie is an amalgamation of two characters.

“Liam and Rafael, sort of. I play a journalist, who is a former partner of Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez),” he stated.

The actor also revealed that the film “remains sexy” when asked if it is going to be as raunchy as the book. Aside from Morin, ‘Red White & Royal Blue’ is also starring Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez, and the movie is expected to be released some time in 2023.

Sources: attitude.co.uk, distractify.com