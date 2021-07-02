‘High Heels’ Features Stunning Vocals Of Tony Winner Lillias White

Taking us on a fantastical journey full of sky high stilettos, John Duff is dropping the video for this latest and most adventurous single yet, ‘High Heels’. Both the video and music are larger than life, showcasing Duff at his smoldering best, along with the vocals of the earth-shatteringly stunning Tony Award-winner Lillias White. “This is my most intricate and ambitious piece yet,” Duff explains. “This is real music; played by real musicians. I’ve learned so much about myself from working with so many pros. The main thing being: I’m a real musician”

While definitely a fantastical journey, the video for ‘High Heels’ has definite nods to the Duff at his most stripped-down. That includes the khaki cargo shorts Duff wears. “That look was my self imposed uniform from preschool until my senior year of high school,” Duff explains. “Even in the snow! I wanted to pay homage to myself at my purist. I know that younger me would absolutely love this whole moment”

‘High Heels’ is the single from Duff’s much buzzed-about full-length EP Homo•Sapien and the remainder of the package contains material that showcases Duff at his tongue in-cheek, killer vocal best (the single ‘Hot Boys (Have Feelings Too)’ is particularly a standout).

Through Duff’s partnership with Vydia’s Royalty Center, proceeds from the Homo•Sapien EP will benefit The Future Perfect Project. Appealing to his younger self is also why John Duff decided to partner with Future Perfect Project. “I’ve always wanted my music to have a charitable component. With all of the press that comes with releasing a song or a video, it only feels right to use that attention to also bring awareness to causes close to my heart.”

Garnering the participation of Tony Award Winner (& LGBTQ icon) Lillias White (Hercules, The Life) was also a coup, as White’s familiar vocals are heard throughout the track. Duff flew to New York to record vocals with Ms. White and of the experience, she says “I want to thank John Duff for inviting me to participate and collaborate on this song,” says Ms. White. “I am a long time supporter of the LGBTQ community and I hope this music brings joy to all of my family, friends and fans!”

John Duff’s ‘High Heels’ is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and all digital platforms, along with the ‘Homo•Sapien’ EP. Proceeds from the ‘Homo•Sapien’ EP will benefit The Future Perfect Project through Vydia’s Royalty Center technology. Its video is available on iTunes, Vimeo and on YouTube.

