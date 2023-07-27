‘High School Musical’ Series Confirms Ryan Evans’ Sexuality

Lucas Grabeel’s Ryan Evans is finally confirmed to be gay after almost two decades of speculations about the ‘High School Musical’ character.

(c) Instagram: @highschoolmusical

The upcoming final season of Disney+’s ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ is almost here, and the streaming platform dropped a clip featuring four original characters from the ‘High School Musical’ movie.

For more context about the scene, TV Line explained:

“Allow us to set the (very meta) scene: the mockumentary’s upcoming season finds the original HSM cast returning to the real East High to film a fourth movie in the franchise.”

Ryan (Grabeel), Chad (Corbin Bleu), Taylor (Monique Coleman) and Martha (Kaycee Stroh) perform “High School Reunion”, which is a song from the fictional fourth film. They sing and dance like the good old ‘High School Musical’ days as they wish Ms. Darbus (Alyson Reed) a happy retirement.

Meanwhile, Ryan approaches his partner, who is portrayed by Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying, and the two of them share a sweet kiss. During the scene, Ryan tells his partner:

“This means so much to me.”

And that moment holds so much meaning, not only for Ryan Evans, but also for long-time ‘High School Musical’ fans, as well as the gays in general… <3 ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 4 is set to premiere on Disney+ on August 9.

In the meantime, you can watch the “High School Reunion” clip here:

Source: tvline.com

