Hilarity Ensues At The ‘I Like To Watch’ NYC ‘Black Mirror’ Screening

As if the new season of Netflix’s Black Mirror wasn’t already a huge enough treat, fans of the hit show lost their minds when Salma Hayek Pinault and Annie Murphy surprised them on stage at the Netflix and I Like To Watch screening of Joan Is Awful (the opening episode of Season 6).

Fans of Black Mirror gleefully packed out the auditorium at The Paris Theater on Wednesday night in New York City for a live taping of the Netflix digital series I Like to Watch with Trixie Mattel & Katya Zamolodchikova. This would be the first time ever that the beloved digital series would be taping live. After the screening of Joan Is Awful, everyone anticipated for Trixie and Katya to appear on stage to do what they do best, make us laugh while looking fabulous.

But as the lights went dim, Emmy-award winning Annie Murphy and Oscar-nominated Salma Hayek Pinault surprised the audience by playfully introducing themselves as Trixie and Katya. The lights flashed back on and the room erupted with a roar of applause and cheers. After thanking the audience for their support and reception of the episode, they introduced Trixie and Katya where all four stars shared the iconic pink and red couch. Shortly after, Hayek Pinault delivered her trademark humor by joking how she is usually the woman in the room with the biggest bust, laughing that she has nothing on Trixie and Katya.

Joan Is Awful is the incredibly funny opening episode of the newest season of Black Mirror. The episode stars Annie Murphy and Salma Hayek Pinault, who both deliver stellar performances. In the episode, Murphy’s character (Joan), is stunned when she discovers a global streaming platform has launched a TV drama adaptation of her life, where she is portrayed by Hayek Pinault (who plays herself). The show leads to Joan’s actual life being turned upside down and inside out. Ally Pankiw directed the episode, who introduced it at the New York City screening.

This new season of Black Mirror has been described as “the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet.” The series is written and created by Charlie Brooker. Season 6 of Black Mirror is now streaming globally on Netflix.

*All images sourced from Netflix via Instagram/thekarpelgroup*