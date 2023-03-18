History Reluctantly Made As Jeff Molina Becomes First Open Out Fighter

Representation still matters. And who would have thought in March 2023 representation matters possibly more than even before. Red states are all out waging a war on the queer community. But herstory was just made in the world of MMA fighters when UFC’s Jeff Molina announced on twitter that he is bisexual. This makes the 25-year-old the first open LGBTQ male fighter. Always celebrate the victories while we still can.

It is a title Molina might not be wearing proudly, not as proudly as he exclaims what a “masculine dude” he is. It was definitely not what he wanted to do as he felt pushed up against the wall. He writes,

“The thought of my buddies, teammates, and ppl I look up to looking at me different let alone treating me different for something I can’t control was something I couldn’t fathom. In a sport like this where a majority of the fans being the homophobic cocksuckers they are I didn’t see myself doing this during this part of my career.”

Hold up, did he just call most of his fans “homophobic cocksuckers?” MMA Junkie previously reported that “Molina unexpectedly found himself in the spotlight last June after he shared on social media that he was excited to wear the UFC’s Pride Month shorts for his fight against Zhalgas Zhumagulov at UFC Fight Night 207. Molina went on to win a split decision.”

Words like “supressed feelings,” “character,” “morals” show up in the tweet and not in the good way. Molina speaks directly to his blackmailer telling them,

“to the awful disturbed person that decided to post this ishh I hope it was worth it.”

That fucking sucks, as an out-and-loud proud gay man myself, I wish everyone the choice to come out when and how they want. It’s terrible that it seems like that was taken away from this young man.

MMA Junkie also reported that “He’s currently serving a suspension handed down by the Nevada Athletic Commission for his alleged role in a UFC betting scandal that his coach, James Krause, is at the center of.” I mean the layer of this onion! A betting scandal! I guess this is representation in another way. Not all queer people are saints. We are just like everybody else. Some nice. Some not that nice. Some cheat. Allegedly.

It will be interesting to see the fan reaction to this coming out. What do we think Instincters? Think the MMA world will come out and support Molina? Sound off in the comments below.

(**This post is solely the opinion of this contributing writer and may not reflect the opinion of others writers, staff, and owners of Instinct Magazine.)

Source: MMA Junkie