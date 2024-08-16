Hit the Breaks! Meet Drag Race Philippines Season 3’s Pit Crew

RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise never fails to deliver incredible content, drama, and sparkle. But let’s be real—we also tune in for the sizzling hot pit crew. That’s why Instinct Magazine went above and beyond to bring you the lowdown on the newest and returning heartthrobs of Drag Race Philippines Season 3.

Scroll down to check out the steamiest stars the franchise has to offer this season!

Returning for season 3, we have…

Age is just a number for this heartthrob! At 41, he’s a Computer Science graduate who’s currently flying high as a cabin crew member for Cebu Pacific. With a past as a medical representative in Malaysia and a current stint as a model, he recently took the spotlight in the Century Tuna Superbods competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This sizzling star boasts a degree in International Studies and a dazzling resume that includes hosting, project managing, modeling, and even a stint as a flight attendant. Oh, and let’s not forget, he’s also a former pageant king who snagged the Man of the World Philippines title in 2018!

Advertisement

Advertisement

This 35-year-old Business Administration graduate has been making waves as a marketing professional. In 2015, he showcased his charisma at Mr. United Continents and clinched the Mr. Global International Philippines title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, let’s welcome the newest members of the pit crew!

Gian is the first Asian transgender man to join Drag Race’s Pit Crew! He shared to his followers on Facebook, “Excited to announce that I’ve become the first Asian transgender man to join the Drag Race Pit Crew!” Cruz also adds, “Representation matters, and I hope to inspire others to embrace their true selves and chase their dreams.” He is also a co-host of a podcast over at @spillthet_podcast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roxas is an accomplished MBA-holder, actor, and model. He recently won the ‘Best Supporting Actor’ award at the World Class Excellence Japan Awards. With an impressive filmography, he’s shared the screen with top industry actors in projects like *Ang Probinsyano* (2015), *Mano Po Legacy: Her Big Boss* (2022), and *Talk Back and You’re Dead* (2014).

Advertisement

We can’t wait to see more of the drama, dazzle, and surprises on this season’s Drag Race Philippines. Catch these multi-faceted kings and all episodes of ‘Drag Race Philippines’ and its ‘Untucked’ segment exclusively on WOW Presents Plus and HBO Go.

Source: Drag Race Throwback, IMDB