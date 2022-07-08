Holland Plans on Getting Chalamet into the MCU, Maybe in Tights?

There is no denying that Timothée Chalamet and Tom Holland are currently at the peak of their acting careers, as they are two of the most talked about young actors in Hollywood today.

Both of them started acting at a young age, and they are now reaping the fruits of their early labor. Chalamet had the breakthrough in his career when he played Elio Perlman in the film Call Me by Your Name. At present, he has portrayed various roles in a number of well-known movies, and he has also received multiple nominations and awards — an Oscar nomination, to name one.

Needless to say, Holland is famous for playing the lead role in the recent Spider-Man movies. With his great acting and amazing stunts, it was no surprise that he landed a major role in this iconic film series.

Speaking of these two handsome and talented actors, as well as the Spider-Man movie series, Holland once shared his intentions of getting Chalamet into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

According to a tweet by AP Entertainment, the English actor mentioned Chalamet while promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home. “He’d be a good Harry Osborn. I think it would be good to bring him in as [a friend of Spider-Man], and then he kind of becomes bad. He could be a villain. He’d be a good villain. … He’d start out as a gang member, and then we’d have to kick him out of the gang. … Maybe he comes for MJ, and I’m like, ‘Whoa, Harry, you better watch the way you’re moving around my girlfriend, bro,'” Holland shared.

And what if Chalamet was SpiderMan instead of Holland. It could have happened.

Timothée Chalamet might be a superhero to millions of fans, but he actually missed out on the chance to play one onscreen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chalamet remembers auditioning for the role of Spider-Man when showrunners were casting for the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming. “I read twice and I left sweating in a total panic,” Chalamet admitted, recalling the audition. “I called my agent, Brian Swardstrom, and I said, ‘Brian, I thought about this a lot and I have to go back and knock on that door and read again,’ and he told me the story of Sean Young and how in an attempt to become Catwoman had scared everyone away when she showed up at the studio gates in costume.” – cheatsheet.com

We are happy with how both of their careers have played out so far and are looking forward to both of their future projects.

But … Timothée Chalamet and Tom Holland on one big screen together? Literally, everyone’s here for it!

Source: cheatsheet.com