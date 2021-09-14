Son Kills Gay Dad For “Tarnishing” The Family

A man killed his father after he says the parental figure brought shame to the family by being gay.

According to the Latin Times, the family at the center of this crime are from the Khatauli area of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, India. The father, named Reshpal, was found dead in a sugarcane field on August 18. After investigating the death, local police discovered Reshpal’s death was a murder and his own son, Sumit Kumar, was the culprit.

As India Today reported, Kumar initially tried to frame the murder on three others. But investigators soon became suspicious of Kumar after he admitted to being upset that his father planned to transfer his property to the man he was dating. So, it seems Kumar’s motive was two-fold. First, he was upset with the father for “tarnishing the reputation of the family.” Then second, there was the issue of the property transfer.

After detectives interrogated him, Kumar admitted on September 12 to stabbing his father. While he only mentioned the property transfer, Sumit Kumar outright confirmed that his father’s sexuality was a motive.

This murder case is similar to one that happened in India earlier this year. A man named Mohammed Siddique confessed to murdering hotelier Mohammed Afroz with two accomplices, according to The Times of India.

Specifically, welder Siddique named carpenter Mohammed Khaleel and fellow welder Mubarak as his accomplices. After the murder, Afroz’s body was dumped on a railway track. The three alleged that they committed the crime after Mohammed Afroz became hostile after a year’s long relationship with Siddique.

Siddique claims that Afroz made abusive remarks about one of their girlfriends and made sexual advances on one of Siddique’s friends. Siddique also says that Afroz began avoiding him after the latter showed Afroz photographs of his current girlfriend. But, again, Siddique later confessed to Bengaluru City Police and the three are faces jail time for their crime.

Source: The Latin Times, India Today, The Times of India