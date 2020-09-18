Honey Davenport Gives Green Screen Goddess With A Re-Release Of Her Debut Single “Warrior”

Artists have been finding numerous and creative ways to perform for the masses and keep themselves inspired during this pause in our nightlife community. Whether it’s performing socially distanced-style for smaller crowds as The Pines in Rehoboth Beach and The Crown and Anchor in Provincetown have done or setting up their own virtual shows, our favorite performers have been able to be relied on with keeping us entertained and themselves creatively fueled during this unique time on our country. Since her dazzling appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11, New York City’s Honey Davenport has been inspiring the children and keeping them socially conscious at the same time. One of her most recent singles, “Draw The Blood” (filmed at Paradise in Asbury Park, N.J.) showcased Davenport at her most “Raw and Unfiltered” (also the title of her 2019 single), speaking out against racial injustice in our country today (along with some help from Drag Race sister Aja, laying down some seriously slick verses).

Davenport is now taking advantage of having everyone’s attention and is dropping the long-awaited video for her single “Warrior”, originally dropped post-Drag Race. As she did with her single for her star studded summer single “Digital Rainbow“, Davenport filmed “Warrior” remotely and socially distanced, putting on her roar-worthy imagery exclusively and creatively in front of a green screen.

Davenport exclusively told me; “It’s a real struggle to keep going in these uncertain times; but I am a Warrior. Me and some my closest friends, James Barker ( DJ Chaotic), and Sapphira Cristál wrote this song. James brought in his good friend Chew Fu to produce it. It came out the week I was eliminated from “RuPaul’s Drag Race”. Because of cost of competiting on the show and production of the track, I was never able to make a full video for this piece; but I am a warrior. This Warrior doesn’t fight alone (Evan Zampella) my manager, creative partner and the director/ editor of this piece keeps me in the fight every time I want to quit. I hope this ferocious digital performance inspires everyone out there to stay in the fight, even when the light at the end of the tunnel is far away or out of sight. I am fighting for social justice-what are you fighting for?”

