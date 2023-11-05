Hot Gaymer Justin Moore Is Looking V Sexy in These Instagram Pics

Justin Moore is a queer gamer who is famously known as justinplus on Twitch. He is an ambassador of the platform, as well as a founder of Rainbow Arcade.

According to Socialite Life, Rainbow Arcade is “a community of LGBTQIA2+ streamers dedicated to building inclusive, safe, welcoming spaces in gaming and beyond.” As of this writing, Moore has 29.9K followers on Twitch, and he also has 52K followers on Instagram.

His Twitch page promises “unmitigated chaos, ear-piercing laughter, and questionable gameplay.” He also noted that he is “proudly LGBTQIA+ and proudly horrible at most games.” Aside from being a fun gaymer who is an active advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, Moore also speaks three languages: English, French and Japanese.

Not to mention, he has “dual masters in MPA/MPH and my undergrad was in political science and land-use planning.” Moreover, Moore’s MBTI is ENFJ, and the extrovert in him is evident in his V enthusiastic and entertaining gaming videos.

On top of streaming gaming content, he actively posts videos on TikTok as well, and he has gained a whopping 111.8K followers and 2.3 million likes as of this writing. Also, let’s not forget all the THIRST that he has served on Instagram, so here are some of them for your viewing pleasure… 😉

