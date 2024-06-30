HOT GUY of Summer: Chris Appleton

Chris Appleton is a well-known celebrity hairstylist who’s done iconic hairstyles for Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez, among other stars.

Aside from being a hairstylist for A-list celebrities, Appleton is a social media star himself, as he has gained a whopping 4 million followers on Instagram, as of this writing. He shares about his personal life, family, work, getaways, and of course, hot pics that leave his followers thirsting for more…

Speaking of which, Appleton recently posted a series of sexy pics from his adventures in Hawaii, which he tagged as Jurassic Park. On the caption, he wrote:

Advertisement

“Chasing waterfalls”

Meanwhile, here’s what some of the comments have to say about his stunning photos:

“Beautiful Chris. Such amazing scenery. You look fantastic too. Xxxx,” an Instagram user wrote.

“You know you’re the hottest guy in the World,” a user also expressed.

Advertisement

“Singing, “Your body is a Wonderland!!!,” another user commented.

On that note, you can check out his latest thirst traps here:

Advertisement

Also, here are more of his hot pics, ’cause why not? 😉

Sources: graziamagazine.com, edgemedianetwork.com