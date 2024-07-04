Hot Guy of Summer: Manu Rios

Manu Rios is a Spanish actor and singer, who is famously known for portraying the character of Patrick Blanco in the hit Netflix series ‘Elite’.

Advertisement

More recently, Rios is reunited with ‘Elite’ creator Carlos Montero, as they work together in the new medical drama ‘Breathless’. A synopsis of the show via Variety reads:

“The Joaquín Sorolla is much more than a public hospital in Valencia where lives are saved every day. Doctors and residents work their fingers to the bone in the frenetic pace of the emergency room, where tensions, emotions and even desire accelerate the hearts of a staff that lives increasingly on the edge. The arrival of a distinguished patient highlights the complicated situation of the public health system, lighting the fuse for what will become an unprecedented and drastic strike.”

‘Breathless’ is set to be released on Netflix on August 30.

Advertisement

As for the most recent news of all, Rios posted a series of photos from his trip with LOEWE in Ibiza, Spain. The first pic is of him looking stunning with a picturesque view of the sea in the background. The next few snaps are of him enjoying his time with friends.

And then we get a glimpse of Rios — soaking wet and shirtless while eating a watermelon… You can check out his latest Instagram post here:

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, variety.com