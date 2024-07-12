Hot Guy of Summer: Zane Phillips

Zane Phillips is our latest Hot Guy of Summer, and deservingly so after he posted a series of thirst traps that leave very little to the imagination…

First off are some outtakes from VMAN Magazine, where he is seemingly wearing nothing but vibrant Louis Vuitton bags and a denim jacket. In the photos, the 30-year-old actor is showing off his glistening fit bod while posing for the camera.

Meanwhile, here’s what the comments section are saying:

“Honey- hold me like one of your French bags,” an Instagram user wrote.

“This man can wear a potato sack and make it fashion,” another user wrote.

“These were outtakes? Sheesh. I wanna see what they decided to go with,” a user also commented.

You can check out Phillips’ photos here:

More recently, Phillips posted another series of photos where he had a dip into the water. In the pics, he is wearing a white tank top and pants, but then he took off his top in one of the snaps. You can check out his post here:

In the comments section, two users pointed out his resemblance with Hercules.

“You should put your audition in for Hercules,” an Instagram user suggested.

Another user wrote:

“you ARE Hercules, I mean…”