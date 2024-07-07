Hotel Cancels DaddyLand Events, Asks Guests To Leave ‘Immediately’

On Saturday, June 6, the management of the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dallas, with a message of “sorry it didn’t work out,” canceled all remaining events for the DaddyLand Festival 2024 circuit party. Additionally, the hotel asked all DaddyLand participants staying at the property to vacate the premises by 6 pm that evening.

Titled “DaddyLand Mythology,” the event was billed as a “mega music festival for Daddy lovers.”

Ersin Winokur, one of the organizers for DaddyLand, announced via social media that the cancellation was due to complaints from “guests not attending the festival.” He added that only the events scheduled at the hotel have been canceled, while all other events being held at other venues will continue as planned.

Hotel guests staying at the Crowne Plaza for the DaddyLand weekend reportedly received a printed notice asking them to please “leave immediately.”

There’s been much discussion about the kerfuffle over on the r/AskGayBros subreddit including knocking down claims of homophobia by the hotel, which has reportedly hosted many LGBTQ events in the past.

Some folks are throwing out allegations of inappropriate sex and/or possible drug use, but Instinct has no confirmation of any of that. One Redditor in the thread who says he helped organize the event (but quit before the festival began) offered his take in a lengthy comment here.

