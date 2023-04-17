Hottie Luke Evans Celebrates “Magical” 44th Birthday in Istanbul

Luke Evans recently celebrated his birthday in Istanbul, Turkey, and he is certainly aging like fine wine, as he looks V sexy at 44!

The Welsh actor and singer posted a celebratory photo of him holding silver-colored birthday balloons on Instagram, and on the caption, he wrote:

“It came and it went, but what a year. And to celebrate 44 years with my gang of happiness in Istanbul was just magical. I will now sleep for 2 days. HBD to me”.

In his birthday pic, Evans, who was smiling at the camera, was wearing a fitted black t-shirt, paired with black pants and belt with a silver buckle. He also accessorized his simple outfit with a silver pendant necklace.

The post has gained 84,045 likes as of this writing, and it is also brimming with birthday greetings from other well-known personalities:

Moreover, the actor, who is openly gay, has been very vocal about his stand on breaking boundaries for other gay actors who are afraid to publicly come out.

“I’m sure many gay actors… still don’t feel that they have the strength, or the courage, to come out because they’re scared that their career… may be tarnished,” he stated in 2022 during an appearance in the Yahoo UK podcast, White Wine Question Time.

Evans also shared that he hopes that he has “broken boundaries and hopefully still will break boundaries, and allow people to see people in a different way.”

“It shouldn’t be a thing. It’s no one’s damn business… and it shouldn’t be attached to your talent. Until it isn’t something that people feel the need to bring up, then we haven’t changed enough because it needs to be normal,” the ‘Echo 3′ actor further expressed.

With all of that being said, we’re wishing Luke Evans a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY! <3

Source: uk.style.yahoo.com