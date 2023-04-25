Hotties Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Are Officially Married?!

Hotties Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are reportedly married after tying the knot in Las Vegas last weekend.

According to Page Six, Gage (27) and Appleton (39) got married in front of only six guests, including one of the latter’s celebrity clients, Kim Kardashian. The couple applied for a marriage license in Clark County, and they tied the knot at Little White Chapel.

Aside from Kardashian, other guests also included the English celebrity hair stylist’s 19-year-old son Billy and 17-year-old daughter Kitty-blu. Appleton had two children with Leicester salon owner Katie Katon before coming out as gay when he was 26 years old.

Kim Kardashian, Chris Appleton e Lukas Gage embarcando no ‘Kim Air’ para uma viagem particular entre amigos para assistir ao show do Usher em Las Vegas, Estados Unidos. ✨ pic.twitter.com/6NeVx6bTyj — Access Kardashian (@accesskardash) April 23, 2023

Kitty-blu reportedly shared several Instagram Stories from Las Vegas, including a selfie with Kardashian while watching Usher perform at Park MGM’s Dolby Live on Saturday. Moreover, Gage and Appleton revealed at the beginning of April that they adopted a male Siberian Husky puppy named Dash.

And as for their relationship history, the two hotties sparked dating rumors in February after posting photos from their vacation in Mexico on Instagram. Appleton then confirmed that he is “very much in love” with ‘The White Lotus’ actor during an appearance in ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ on March 17.

Thereafter, Gage also addressed their relationship during an episode of ‘TODAY’ on March 27, expressing that he feels “very happy, very lucky, and very much in love.”

Source: dailymail.co.uk