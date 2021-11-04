‘House Of Gucci’ Star Says She Wanted To Be Combat Journalist

While promoting her upcoming film, House of Gucci, international superstar Lady Gaga told British Vogue that she wore a “bulletproof dress” when she sang the national anthem at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“That has to be one of the proudest days of my whole life,” said the Oscar winner reflecting on Biden’s inauguration. “Like many people in America, I felt a deep fear when Trump was president, and ushering 45 out and 46 in is something I’ll be able to tell my children all about.”

According to Vogue, Gaga then smiled before adding, “Singing in a Schiaparelli bulletproof dress.”

The 35-year-old also shared that if she hadn’t become the pop-star turned actress she is today, “I would have been a combat journalist. That was one of my dreams.”

Gaga went on to say that the day before the inauguration, she walked around the Capitol “looking for evidence of the insurrection.”

The interview and splashy cover photos are all part of the lead-up to the premiere of House of Gucci, her second-ever movie lead. In the film, Gaga portrays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. In 1998, the socialite was convicted of hiring a hitman who shot the fashion designer dead in Milan in the spring of 1995.

And speaking of fashion, Gaga’s wardrobe for her Vogue covers (UK, Italia, US, and more) were, of course, very “Gaga.” Check out the amazing photos by Steven Meisel with styling by Edward Enninful via Gaga’s Instagram.

House of Gucci arrives in theaters November 26.