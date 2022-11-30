‘House of the Dragon’ Makers React on Matt Smith As an Internet Boyfie

Matt Smith’s murderous character Daemon Targaryen in the ‘House of the Dragon’ has received boyfriend status on the internet, and his actions seem to be perceived by many as sexy evil crimes…

In an October interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the ‘House of the Dragon’ writer and executive producer Sara Hess and director Clare Kilner talked about Daemon being an Internet boyfriend, and they don’t particularly share the same sentiments.

thank you matt smith for putting your whole matthussy into playing daemon targaryen‼️pic.twitter.com/k3250jJ30h — 🗡️ (@VISVNYA) November 22, 2022

“I agree with you. He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me. Not that Matt isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role. But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend!,” Hess expressed.

She further explained,

“I’m a little baffled how they’re all, ‘Oh, daddy!’ And I’m just like: ‘Really?’ How — in what way — was he a good partner, father or brother — to anybody? You got me. He ain’t Paul Rudd. What do you think, Clare?”

Meanwhile, Kilner noted that she loves how the viewers can be so involved with the characters of the show and how she can understand their feels to some extent.

“I just love the fact people are so involved with these characters, and I think that’s part of the fun of it. One minute you like someone, and the next minute you like someone else. But I’m not surprised. Matt is such a risk-taker in his performances and he’s got that little smile and, you know … you can’t help it! He is charismatic. People love a baddie,” she stated.

However, the ‘House of the Dragon’ director also agreed with Hess admitting,

“But I don’t think he’s particularly a good father or a good brother.”

Thoughts on Smith’s Daemon Targaryen character?

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 is expected to premiere sometime in 2024.

Sources: hollywoodreporter.com, gizmodo.com