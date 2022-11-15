‘House of the Dragon’s Fabien Frankel Expresses Love for Matt Smith

‘House of the Dragon’ star Fabien Frankel has yet again expressed his admiration for co-star Matt Smith after admitting something that stunned the show’s fans.

During Comic Con in Stockholm, the 28-year-old British actor reportedly admitted that he got jealous of Milly Alcock, who plays the role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, because she got to kiss Smith in Season 1, and he didn’t.

Fabien Frankel tells fans at Comic Con Stockholm that he was jealous that Milly Alcock got to kiss Matt Smith and he didn’t in Season 1 of #HouseOfTheDragon. pic.twitter.com/6Azq6ZY1Ch — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 12, 2022

Fans had various opinions on Frankel’s jealousy, and here are some of them:

“SAME FABIEN,” one user empathized with him.

Another comment was quite hopeful writing,

“i mean maybe next season?”

“kiss me instead!,” one user suggested.

And last, but most certainly not the least, leaving this analogy here…

“he kissed milly alcock who kissed matt smith soooooo technically he did.”

Aside from working together in the hit series ‘House of the Dragon,’ the two actors have also become very close off-screen. In fact, they were spotted hanging out with each other, which sparked dating rumors.

On top of that, Frankel also previously told Times of London that he thinks Smith is “damn sexy” as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

“Matt’s damn sexy in this show, he’s the sexiest I’ve ever seen him,” the actor, who plays the character of Ser Criston Cole, expressed.

And of course, Twitter had a lot to say about this bromance:

I’m in love with this specific genre of photos where Matt and Fabien look like a married couple taking their dog out for his daily walks after visiting their local farmers market pic.twitter.com/POy1FMHQFu — nic ❤️‍🔥 (@targaryencunt) November 12, 2022

get someone who looks at you the way Matt Smith and Fabien Frankel look at each other pic.twitter.com/FWVIWa6Khf — Gee 🔪 (@hitmewlucille) November 5, 2022

Spending the morning writing slash fiction about Fabien Frankel and Matt Smith… I want them to be together soooo bad… #hotd pic.twitter.com/4j4wezP7zR — James St. James (@JSJdarling) November 12, 2022

"The entire show is about daemon and criston finding their way back to each other." – Ryan condal. pic.twitter.com/3p7hHhfYdR — laly (@wondersofprey) November 12, 2022

