‘House of the Dragon’s Freddie Fox Appeared in These Queer Shows

Freddie Fox is an English film and stage actor, who is currently starring in the ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2.

In the hit series, Fox is portraying the character of Ser Gwayne Hightower, who is described as the “arrogant son of ​​Ser Otto (Rhys Ifans) and the brother of Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke).” However, before starring in ‘House of the Dragon’, he first played the role of Freddie Baxter in the 2015 LGBTQ+ shows ‘Cucumber’ and ‘Banana’.

Freddie Baxter is described to be an “arrogant” bisexual character, who was known for “his nihilistic, party-hard lifestyle and penchant for casual sex, after getting chucked out of university,” as per PinkNews.

freddie fox as freddie baxter in cucumber (2015) invented twinkism and bisexuality pic.twitter.com/iUPBgcmQuy — francis (@faistology) July 3, 2024

i think my REAL sexual awakening came from watching cucumber with freddie fox pic.twitter.com/J656tZ4IPW — cowboy stan 🤠 (@spiropyran) May 26, 2019

Freddie as Freddie Baxter in Cucumber (2015 tv mini series) pic.twitter.com/W8INPbJ7qj — freddie fox thinker💭 (@freddiethinker) May 25, 2023

In a 2015 interview with The Telegraph, Fox was asked about his sexuality, to which he was noted to have an “appreciation of both sexes.”

“I’ve had girlfriends, but I wouldn’t wish to say ‘I am this or I am that’, because at some time in my life I might fall in love with a man,” he stated.

The actor continued,

“I hope that I am the type of person who would fall in love with another person, as opposed to a sex. Most of my life to date has been as a straight man, but who knows what will happen next?”

“It sounds evasive, but I don’t think you can necessarily say you’re one thing or another until you’re 100 years old and you’ve done it all,” Fox further expressed.

Sources: thepinknews.com, en.wikipedia.org, glamourmagazine.co.uk