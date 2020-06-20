How Gay Dads Michael Cisneros & Alex Hanson Took On The President-And Won

Since the video of Michael Cisneros and Alex Hanson’s adorable son Maxwell and his equally precocious best friend Finnegan reuniting on the street dropped late last year, these little boys have been the model of simplicity and love for how each and every one of us should be to our fellow man. The video has been viewed and shared countless times, but when it was shared this week by the person inhabiting the highest office in the land (and modified to fit political purposes) one of Maxwell’s fathers, Michael D Cisneros, simply would not stand for it.

The tweet that was shared from the White House resident showed Maxwell (who is African-American) and Finnegan (who is white) being manipulated in a mean spirited and political way, totally removing the original intent. Based on the post below, the video has now been removed from social media. The video was created by Logan Cook (the alter ego of Trump comedian Carpe Donktum) and was created in an attempt to point out the “fake news” that CNN allegedly perpetuates. CNN’s subsequent response was pointed and direct:

CNN did cover this story – exactly as it happened. Just as we reported your positions on race (and poll numbers). We’ll continue working with facts rather than tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. We invite you to do the same. Be better. https://t.co/T1nBtejZta — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 19, 2020

It was Cisneros though, that came out swinging against the President himself. He posted the video that the President posted, with the message “PLEASE!!! SHARE THIS!!! EVERYONE!!! HE WILL NOT TURN THIS LOVING, BEAUTIFUL VIDEO TO FURTHER HIS HATE AGENDA!! !! !!” Cisneros posted several other posts about the video featuring his child, calling it “disgusting but not surprising” coming from “filthy” Trump. Cisneros stated firmly “just when you think he can’t go any lower, disappointment!!!” Cisneros ended his much deserved rant by stating “I will be calling an attorney in the am!”. Apparently Silicon Valley was listening; following Cisneros’ messages, Twitter flagged the video as “manipulated media”

PLEASE!!! SHARE THIS!!!! EVERYONE!!!! HE WILL NOT TURN THIS LOVING, BEAUTIFUL VIDEO TO FURTHER HIS HATE AGENDA‼️‼️‼️‼️ Posted by Michael D Cisneros on Thursday, June 18, 2020

Earlier this week, Hanson, Cisneros, Daniel & Erica McKenna (Finnegan’s parents) have collaborated with BoyMeetsGirlUSA on a project that zeroes in on the issues surrounding every one of us today. They “have created a line of t-shirts and hoodies, with still shots of our boys viral video, to help raise money to help change happen. We are making zero money off this collection. All of our proceeds from sales go directly to Progress to Privilege, a national movement to desegregate the conversation about race. We will always do whatever we can to make even the slightest change.”

Follow Michael Cisneros, Alex & Maxwell on their Instagram

Grab Boy Meets Girl gear featuring Maxwell & Finnegan here