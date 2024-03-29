‘How I Met Your Mother’ Gives Viewers a Happier Alternate Ending

‘How I Met Your Mother’ is considered to be one of the most popular and loved TV shows, however, it did disappoint the viewers when it all came down to the series finale…

SPOILER incoming…

According to Collider, the sitcom’s ending “is one of the worst finales of all time,” mainly because of the sense of betrayal that the viewers felt. Throughout the show, Ted Mosby’s (Josh Radnor) romance had been building up, only for the mother to be killed off in a “span of about two sentences of narration.”

Not to mention, the show gave Ted a supposed “happily ever after” with Robin Scherbatsky, who is portrayed by Cobie Smulders. Imagine being led on for the entire nine seasons, getting your hopes up for a heartfelt love story that never came into fruition.

In fact, one of the series’ most loved characters was killed off, and Ted and Robin, who are considered to be the “the worst characters in the show,” ended up together. Aside from that, the viewers were also unhappy with how the character development of Neil Patrick Harris’ Barney Stinson turned out.

The previous seasons have showed Barney’s character growth, however, all of that seems pointless because the series finale revealed that he didn’t change enough before tying the knot with Robin, which ultimately led to their marriage ending due to “irreconcilable differences.”

It’s one disappointment after another for the aired final episode of ‘How I Met Your Mother’, but it’s a good thing that the show has an alternate ending, which was originally released as a part of the DVD boxed set.

On that note, you can watch the happier alternate ending of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ here:

Moreover, all seasons of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ are available for streaming on Hulu.

Sources: collider.com, imdb.com