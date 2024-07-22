How Many Fights Can Possibly Happen in One Mansion?

Zeus Network and its executives must know they’ve made a mark on pop culture when knock offs, like this one, start popping up on the internet. Instead of Baddies or Bad Boys, let me introduce you to the Badderz franchise and its latest installment: Badderz Boiz UK.

You can guess how this show is going to go based on the name alone. It’s a bunch of hot-tempered men chasing fame set up in a mansion to learn, grow, develop friendships… and fight each other every episode for your enjoyment. It was a format first brought to life by Bad Girls Club on Oxygen, then revamped and propelled to bigger numbers on Zeus, and now it’s taken on a new life courtesy of executive producer Lani Good on her own private server.

Cast members include eight men named George, Prestige, Swift, Bruckii, Levi, Tykiary, King, Teejay and Martin. This blog post has a good line-up of the cast where you can browse their Instagram profiles. From my minimal research, it appears that at least 6 out of the 8 cast members fall somewhere on the LGBT banner. Representation, yes, but potentially not great representation.

Badderz Boiz UK recently premiered episode one online. Further episodes will continue to air on Sunday nights. Subscribe to the Badderz website to view all upcoming episodes and previous ones in the franchise. Peep the trailer below and decide if this is something you want to watch for $5.99 a month. (For me, I’ll be passing, but good on them for the ingenuity.)