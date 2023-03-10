How Many Jude Blume Books Did Your Gay Teen Self Read?

“Are you there Judy, it’s me Robby?” That was 12-year-old me attempting to write a letter to author Judy Blume circa 1990. Too many people play it hard and fast with words like icon and legend but those two words encapsulate who Judy Blume is and the impact she has on millions and millions of teen girls, and countless young soon-to-be gay boys.

On the heels of the long-awaited film version of “Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret,” a new documentary explores the cultural impact Judy Blume and her novels have had. “Judy Blume Forever” premieres on Amazon Prime Video April 21st.

The 85-year-old award-winning author of over 25 novels has long been cherished for her frankness, her openness, and her honesty. The Deenie author talked to her readers instead of lecturing them. You would be hard-pressed to find a school library absent of Judy Blume novels.

That being said, the New York Times Best Selling author has also been a source of controversy to those old, white, straight, sexist Republicans. Blume novels always find their way onto Banned Book Lists, an issue that is extremely relevant today thanks to fascists like Florida Governor Ron DeathSantis. The film

“is the story of the woman whose trail-blazing books changed the way millions of readers understand themselves, their sexuality, and what it means to grow up.”

The film directed by Davino Pardo and Leah Wolchok “traces Blume’s journey from fearful, imaginative child to storytelling pioneer who elevated the physical and emotional lives of kids and teens, to banned writer who continues to fight back against censorship today.”

Appearing in the film are celebrities including Lena Dunham, Molly Ringland, and Samantha Bee who refer to Blume’s books as “timeless and timely.” Its no lie to say that

“Generations of readers have found themselves in a Judy Blume book. Her name alone launches a flood of memories for anyone who’s gripped one of her many paperbacks. For decades, Blume’s radical honesty has comforted and captivated readers – and landed her at the center of controversy for her frankness about puberty and sex.”

‘I am so disheartened at what’s happening today that we are right back in the eighties when it comes to book banning, except that it’s much worse much, much worse.’ Writer Judy Blume spoke against censorship at the screening of a documentary about her life ‘Judy Blume Forever’ pic.twitter.com/YGH5Wsgq9z — Reuters (@Reuters) March 6, 2023

Judy Blume gets her due in the trailer for new doc Judy Blume Forever https://t.co/i4bFrtFo3B pic.twitter.com/eqCyiM1Mak — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) March 8, 2023

What say you Instincters? Did your teenage self curl up with a Judy Blume book? Did you read your sister’s copy of Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing under the covers with a flashlight? Sounds off in the comments below.