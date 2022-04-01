How This Ex-Porn Star Ended Up Following The Path Of Faith

At one time, Rocco Reed was known as one of the most prolific names in the adult film industry. While a popular performer in the gay porn world, Reed (real name Joshua Broome) also performed in straight and bisexual films, making him known as a performer that is known by the industry term “gay-for-pay”. After shooting over 1,000 films and at his height, filming dozens of scenes per month, Reed walked away from the adult film industry in 2012, saying at the time “I would like to state that my time in the adult industry in every aspect has now come to an end … I would also like to state that I am not or never have been gay, just an adult performer. I am retiring not because of any other reason than its time to move on”. Fast forward to almost a decade later, and the man now publicly known as Joshua Broome lives is a married pastor, a father of three, and has embraced a life of faith and following the teachings of Jesus Christ.

During a conversation with the NY Post earlier this week, Broome’s detailed how his path to spirituality was not without it’s challenges. After leaving Hollywood (and his porn past) in the rearview mirror, Broome met a woman named Hope at the gym by chance. They went on a run together and he eventually confessed his in-front of the camera porn past-to which he received no judgement from Hope. “Through her kindness and not rejecting me, she cultivated a curiosity in me,” Broome said. “The next weekend we went to church together.” After studying Bible theology and marrying Hope in 2016, Broome has gone on to become a father of three with Hope and now is a pastor at the Good News Baptist Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The man formerly known as Rocco Reed now has different types of mediums he is working in. He has both a podcast and an Instagram page, that boast more than 50,000 followers. His Instagram page is peppered with spiritual quotes and shots of his wife and three children. His Counterfeit Culture podcast showcases Broome pontificating about how “having all this sex, fame, and money” while his time working as an adult entertainer left him “broken and depressed”. Broome also boasts a YouTube channel, where he discusses with his almost 3,500 subscribers everything from a theory called “Counterfeit Culture” to finding his own purpose by preaching the word of Jesus.

Of his past, Broome now says that the adult industry is “harmful” and leads people to “consume a person like a product.” As for the future, Broome said on Instagram that he does not want to “glamorize the adult film industry”. He does believe though, that by speaking about his experiences and how two years after leaving the industry (utterly broke and depressed).that “he found the thing that did bring me joy-and it was Jesus“

