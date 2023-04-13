How This Young Gay Man Embarks on a Kinky Journey of Self-Discovery

‘Drifter’ is a German LGBTQ+ film, which was initially released on February 18, 2023. It tells a whirlwind story of a young gay man whose life in Berlin completely changes after his boyfriend abandons him.

The drama feature’s synopsis reads:

“Moritz has moved to Berlin to be with his boyfriend, but their relationship soon ends. The 22-year-old embarks on a journey filled with kinks, metamorphoses and self-discovery into the depths of Berlin’s party scene.”

The protagonist Moritz, portrayed by actor Lorenz Hochhuth, can be seen exploring different lifestyles and engaging in gay affairs after his boyfriend left. He goes through various changes, from the way he carries himself on a physical level, as well as the growth of his self-confidence.

And as per a review by Nikki Baughan of Screen Daily, he soon comes to a realization that “he, too, is not ready to settle down in any kind of traditional way.”

Baughan further noted that the “depiction of a freethinking, confident and modern community that is the most appealing element of Drifter, with its no-nonsense approach to fluid ideas of gender and sexuality, and myriad desires and kinks.”

Moreover, ‘Drifter’ is German filmmaker Hannes Hirsch’s debut feature. Aside from Hochhuth, the main cast also includes: Cino Djavid, Gustav Schmdt, Oscar Hoppe, Marie Tragousti, and Avira Erde.

‘Drifter’ had its world premiere at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival, which was held on February 16 to 26. As of this writing, it has yet to be announced if the film will be showing and/or be available for streaming in other countries.

In the meantime, you can watch the trailer here:

