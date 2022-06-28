Howard Stern to Run for President?

During Monday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show, Howard Stern himself announces the probability of him running for president in the 2024 race.

“I’m actually going to probably have to run for president now. I am going to do the very simple thing that’ll set the country straight: one vote, one person. No more Electoral College. I’m getting rid of it,” the radio and television personality stated.

This is with regards to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional protection for abortion.

“I’ll give you a couple of examples of why this is so horrible. Everyday women who go to the doctor, and they find out that the baby has horrible birth defects,” Stern further stated.

After the recent turn of events regarding the issue, the comedian and author seems to be set on the idea of running for president saying, “The other thing is, if I do run for president — and I’m not f**king around, I’m really thinking about it — because the only other thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices.”

However, when his co-host Robin Quivers questioned the possibility of it, Stern answered, “I don’t know. I don’t know what I’m doing exactly.”

Howard Stern for the 2024 presidential race? Thoughts?

Source: UPROXX