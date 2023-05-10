Huggins Apologizes: “Completely Insensitive And Abhorrent Phrase”

The war on the queer community is this country continues. On Monday, a college basketball coach used a homophobic slur NUMEROUS times during an interview on a radio call-in show. West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins referred to a rival team’s fans as,

“What it was was all those fags, those Catholic f**s, I think. They were envious they didn’t have one.”

According to Yahoo Sports, “Huggins appeared Monday on “The Bill Cunningham Show,” which airs on Cincinnati radio station 700WLW. Pretty shortly into the interview, Huggins was asked whether he had “poached any Xavier guys to come to West Virginia” in the transfer portal. Xavier, the private Catholic university, is located in Cincinnati.”

Wait. Bob Huggins still has a job? — Joe Ostrowski (@JoeOstrowski) May 10, 2023

There really doesn’t seem to be much fallout after the remarks, just another day in ‘Merica. For his part Huggins has issued a statement apologizing, “During the conversation I used a completely and abhorrent phase there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here. I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended…there are consequences for our words and actions and I fully accept any coming my way.”

Still love you Coach! — Patrick Salmons (@PattyParlay1) May 8, 2023

Anyone who knows you and heard it knew you were goofing around. It was funny. We love you brother — TY CRAW (@TylerCraw00) May 8, 2023

Never apologize to homos. It is never enough, they will come for you no matter what you say. — deakannoying 🇻🇦✝️🇩🇰 (@deakannoying) May 9, 2023

You can see in the comments on his apology that most of them are supporting Huggins, slamming the queer community, and making excuse after excuse for the bigot. It’s also shocking that in 2023 people are still using gay slurs as an insult. Like dude, it’s not 1985 anymore. Fags, for most of us, is not an insult. But apparently not in the “masculine” world of sports.

Other sports outlets have called Huggins’s comments the worse they have heard since Tim Hardaway said he hated gay people back in 2007.

No word yet on any repercussions for the Basketball Hall of Fame member.

I feel bad for wvu at moment . Bob Huggins needs to go and ya football coach is a fraud 😂 — Overseas Unders (@theblackpaulie) May 10, 2023

Shorter Clay Travis: “I don’t think Bob Huggins said anything wrong.” — Enlightened Despotist in Name Only (@EnlightenedDINO) May 10, 2023

What matters here is not that Bob Huggins felt comfortable saying what he said in a public forum. It’s that he had the thoughts in the first place. Perspective by @BarrySvrluga: https://t.co/DkFukYwB9A — Post Sports (@PostSports) May 10, 2023

For the record, Bob Huggins has not apologized. Statements on Twitter are not apologies. https://t.co/ZjcAopt6cQ — Christopher Dake (@cpdake) May 10, 2023

Source: Yahoo!Sports