Hugh Grant Talks All About His Special Appearance in ‘Glass Onion’

Hugh Grant recently did an interview with Collider, and he talked all about his special appearance in the 2022 mystery-crime film ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.’

Spoiler incoming…

In one of the scenes in the movie, Helen Brand (Janelle Monáe) comes looking for Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) at his apartment, only to be greeted by Philip, who is played by ‘Love Actually’ star Hugh Grant.

“It is true, I’m married to James Bond,” the 62-year-old English actor confirmed about his special appearance in ‘Glass Onion.’

He further explained,

“It’s the tiniest little moment. I don’t really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought Knives Out 1 was brilliant, and so yeah, I thought why not? I turn up for a few hours…”

Prior to the film’s premiere, director Rian Johnson confirmed Benoit Blanc’s sexuality, and thereafter, he expressed that “having Blanc be gay and have a partner just felt like a very natural thing coming out of the first movie.”

The filmmaker also explained why Craig’s Benoit Blanc didn’t appear on-screen with his partner Philip (Grant).

“And I feel like in general, if you think about Poirot, for example, I feel like getting glimpses of the detective’s life outside of the scope of the case is interesting. But I don’t know that I can ever see the movies being more about that. The whole thing is kind of about the mystery itself. But at the same time, it’s a big part of who he is, and going forward, it’s going to be fun to learn more about that. It’s true, it is just a glimpse of it. And that was one thing that I thought about; we’re obviously going to want to see more of this,” Johnson stated.

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Sources: collider.com, screenrant.com