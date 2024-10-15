Hugh Jackman Back on Stage with 12-Show Run at Radio City Music Hall

Hugh Jackman is riding high after the global smash hit Deadpool & Wolverine, but what’s next for the clawed legend? Well, get ready, because Wolverine—oops, we mean Jackman—is trading in his adamantium for tap shoes!

He’s hitting the stage at Radio City Music Hall for a special 12-show run, full of singing, dancing, and plenty of laughs. The fun kicks off in January, so mark your calendars—you won’t want to miss this epic show!

Before Hugh Jackman became everyone’s favorite clawed superhero, he was wowing audiences on stage! The Aussie actor’s early career was all about the theatre, where he showed off his vocal chops playing iconic roles like Gaston in Beauty and the Beast, Curly in Oklahoma!, Joe Gillis in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard, and many other musicals that helped build his acting and singing repertoire.

And while most people know him as Wolverine (and let’s be honest, he absolutely crushed that role), Jackman’s musical talent has also earned him major recognition. In 2004, he snagged a Tony Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical thanks to his electric performance as Peter Allen in the critically-acclaimed The Boy from Oz.

Jackman also took on the role of Jean Valjean in the Hollywood adaptation of the beloved musical Les Misérables, delivering such a powerful performance that it earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor and won him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. But he didn’t stop there—the multi-talented star also brought the legendary showman P.T. Barnum to life in the smash hit The Greatest Showman, earning even more nominations and awards for his incredible work.

In 2019, Jackman hit the road with his world tour The Man. The Music. The Show, where he sang hits from The Greatest Showman soundtrack along with classics from other Broadway musicals. He packed out arenas for a whopping 88 shows, proving once again that he’s the ultimate entertainer!

Now, Jackman is back on stage with his brand-new 12-show run at Radio City Music Hall, titled From New York with Love. Expect plenty of “singing, dancing, and making jokes,” all while his close friend Ryan Reynolds watches—either from the best seat in the house or somewhere near the exit, just in case!

Tickets go on sale here starting October 18th, with shows kicking off in January and running through August. Don’t miss your chance to see the ultimate showman in action!