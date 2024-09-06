Hugh Jackman posts shirtless mirror selfie and says ‘thank you’

Hugh Jackman just wrapped up promotions for Deadpool & Wolverine with Ryan Reynolds, and he’s come on to Instagram to show us the fruits of his labor.

The 55-year-old actor shared a shirtless photo on Instagram, captioning the post:

“I am grateful.”

In the post, as distracting as the photo may be, Hugh talks about how he achieved his physique after last donning the Wolverine costume in 2017. Hugh is known to be one of the kindest Hollywood actors despite his star status, and this is evident in how he thanks his team in the post.

The multi-hyphenated actor is heard in the audio taking the time to name members of his team who helped him get into tip-top shape. In the post, he starts off by saying that he “had to turn up and do those deadlifts and eat those meals,” but all of his efforts were made even more possible because of the “incredible team that helped” him–about eight people to be exact.

The Australian actor has been a part of action movies, dramas, and musicals, and his trainer Beth Lewis has seen it all. He goes on to thank Beth:

“I mainly want to mention Beth Lewis, who has been my trainer for five years now.” Adding, “I am in better shape now, and by shape, I mean physical health—my knees and shoulders that have bothered me for years are now pain-free. She helped me achieve the results I needed while feeling fantastic. Beth never made me overwork; she made me realize I had been overworking in the past. She was always present, thoughtful, and kind, and when it was time to push me, she did so effectively. Beth, you really were the quarterback for this whole thing, and I am beyond grateful to have you supporting me on these journeys.”

On days when Beth wasn’t available, Hugh’s friend Michael Ryan who Hugh has been training with since he was twenty. Hugh also went on to thank the people who helped him with his diet:

“I want to acknowledge the people who helped me eat right because, for a year, I didn’t have to think about what I was shopping for or cooking…For over a year, I had someone preparing my meals, which made everything so much easier.”

He even went on to thank his make up artist, Whitney, who applied oil on Hugh to make everything look better on camera after director Sean Levy would call out, “fresh lube on Hugh,” to which people on set would laugh or cringe at.

Hugh went on to thank the rest of the crew. Finally, he said of posting his thanks online:

“It’s really important to me to acknowledge those people who have spent a lifetime mastering their craft. They are at the top of their game, the best in the world, and I feel so privileged to have them in my corner. I wouldn’t have achieved the result without them. So, thanks.”

If Hugh is grateful for the efforts made by the people behind his hard (pun-intended) work, then so are we.