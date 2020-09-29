Hugh Jackman’s Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Addresses His Gay Rumors

Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman‘s longtime wife, has had it when it comes to his never ending gay rumors (insert Detox‘s famous RuPaul’s Drag Race line here).

She addressed those allegations head on during a new interview with Anh’s Brush With Fame (in Australia) where the 64-year-old didn’t mince her words regarding her feelings about it.

“I see these magazines and they’re so mean-spirited… I hope people realize it’s all made up,” she said before adding, “[Hugh’s] been gay for so many years, I was gay too when I did [the 1988 film] Shame. They were shocked when I got married.”

Deborra then brought up a famous gay icon in relation to her frustration. “‘It’s just wrong. It’s like someone saying to Elton John, ‘Oh he’s straight’. I’m sure he’d be pissed! And so what! What are we discussing here… Is he a vegetarian… Is he gay?”

Both Hugh and Deborra (who have been married since 1996) have spoken out about this subject a bunch of times in the past. “It’s kind of tragic that these people have nothing better to do than to gossip about people they don’t know,” she said in 2011.

“Some dudes do get upset, some dudes say, “Don’t say I’m gay” [but] I am good,’ the Tony winner revealed in a 2018 interview.

Hugh thinks he knows, however, how this all started when he played an openly gay singer-songwriter in The Boy From Oz back in 2003. “I was literally just locking lips… I started to laugh so hard,” he explained.

“So I stay kissing him, because I thought, ‘I’m just going to laugh,'” he continued. “I’m going to stay here until it subsides and it never subsided and the whole audience could see my body shaking, so they started.”

Fans of Hugh have a lot to look forward to in his professional career. According to his IMDb page he has three projects in some sort of production including the sci-fi thriller Reminiscence which co-stars Emmy winner Thandie Newton.