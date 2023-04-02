Hugh Sheridan Opens Up About Being “Drugged and Kidnapped” by a Couple

Hugh Sheridan recently opened up about the terrifying date-rape drug incident that they experienced in the past.

The out non-binary actor revealed that they were drugged with a date-rape medication by a couple they knew, and was thereafter left incapacitated for 8 hours at a strange apartment. They were able to escape the Sydney Double Bay property, leaving with “no phone, no wallet, no shoes,’ and went to their sister’s home in Randwick.

“The truth is, some people I knew — a couple, a guy and a girl — drugged and kidnapped me. It was terrifying, and I was very lucky to get out of that situation,” the 37-year-old Australian actor told Herald Sun.

They continued:

“It didn’t happen when I was 16 or 17. I knew one of the people (involved), I just never thought it would happen, and it was a very scary situation.”

“But once the drugs started to wear off and I realized that I was in trouble, I just kept saying ‘As if!’ It was like, ‘Oh my God, how could this be happening to me? How could this situation happen? What do they think they’re getting away with?,'” Sheridan recalled.

They further shared:

“I had to get out. I had to escape. When I left I had no phone, no wallet, no shoes.”

The actor previously revealed the incident on the 88.3FM radio show, Sounds Good With Donna Demaio, and they said that they will “keep telling the truth about these things” to raise awareness for fellow artists who are just starting out in the industry.

“When you’re young and starting out, you have a certain naivety, and some people out there don’t always have good intentions,” Sheridan expressed.

